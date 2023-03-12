by Cyril

From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

A socio cultural group in Benue state, Ayatutu Cultural And Social Development Initiative, (AYACASODI) Worldwide, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, over “illegal and inhumane attack on the unarmed Tiv people of Jootar in Ukum LGA of the state by personnel of the Nigerian army.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by their leaders, Chief Timothy Baaki, National President, Dcn. David Nyiagee, National Secretary and Peter Orga, National Publicity Secretary, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday.

AYACASODI Worldwide as an organization, duly incorporated with the sole aim of promoting the culture, peace and unity, development and social values of the Tiv people worldwide.

The group alleged that the Nigerian Army Personnel of the Operation Whirl Stroke, (OPWS), based in Chonko and Wukari, Wukari LGA, Taraba State on Wednesday 8th March 2023 unleashed mayhem on the Peace loving people of Jootar without any provocation.

The group which condemned the attacks in totality, called on the respective authorities; the Minister of Defence; Chief of Defence Staff; CO 72 Battalion Makurdi; CO 93 Battalion Takum; the National Human Rights Commission and President Muhammadu Buhari, to order and ensure the thorough investigation of the incident, fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Ayatutu told Journalists that “On Wednesday, the 8th day of March 2023, the peace-loving people of Jootar-Mbaterem Ukum were as usual, moving about doing their normal businesses, until around 1300hrs when the Nigerian Army Personnel came from Wukari, Taraba State to carry out their usual illegal acts by confiscating motorcycles from the rightful owners, causing disorders in the community.

Recall that following incessant cases on insecurity, the Benue State Government had banned the use of motorcycles in Sankera axis of Benue State, which Jootar was part of, since December 2020. However, the ban was officially lifted on the 7th of March 2023 with immediate effect.

“It is shocking that, the following day after the ban was lifted, some personnel of the Nigerian Army based in Wukari town of Taraba State under the command of Major Paul Duniya, came to Jootar to confiscate motorcycles.

“Their attempts were initially resisted by the people who stood their ground that they were freed by law to ride their motorcycles. However, they succeeded in taking away some motorcycles from the rightful owners to Wukari town in Taraba State.

“As law abiding citizens of the country who wanted the general public to hear their cries following the humiliation and intimidation by the army, the people of Jootar carried out a peaceful protest, demanding that the Ukum LGC Chairman should come and get their motorcycles for them. Pictorial evidence and eye witnesses attested that these protesters were unarmed and non-destructive.

“Surprisingly, after few minutes, troops of Nigerian Army Personnel with sophisticated weapons again invaded the community, this time around in eight hilux vehicles, alongside one armored car and two gun trucks.

“They stopped at the Jootar Bridge, the border between Benue and Taraba State, and interrogated the people who also expressed their concerns.

“Unfortunately and sadly, without provoked actions from the protesters, those Army Personnel, after sporadic shooting, aimed and shot at the people, resulting to the immediate death of Mr. Imongo Verve, while Mr. Aondoawase Abeda sustained serious bullets injuries. The rest escaped death and injuries by God’s grace.”

The group noted that if the army were enforcing the Taraba State Government law, Jootar is not part of Taraba State and so the army had no business come to the area.

They further called on Governor Samuel Ortom, Senator representing Benue North East Sen. Gabriel Suswam, House of Representatives member representing Sankera, the State Assembly Member to come to their aid by ensuring their peace and security.

The group also appealed to the people of Jootar Mbaterem to continue to be law abiding citizens and not take laws into their hands saying the good Lord who is the chief security of the universe will never forsake them.