From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council has raised an alarm over influx of herdsmen with their cattle into Benue state with a call on residents to be watchful and provide intelligence to security agencies form prompt action.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the security council meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, who presided over the meeting, said the council painstakingly deliberated on the spate of insecurity in the state since after the elections.

He noted that the people have been reporting to security officers that there has been very intense influx of herdsmen with their cattle into Benue state since after the elections.

He said bearing in mind that the anti open grazing law is still in existence in the state, the council resolved that “community members should be encouraged to be watchful and provide security surveillance in their areas and transmit information to the relevant authorities.

“That Benue state government should make provision for satellite phones and internet based communication, radio/gadgets especially for the communities where there are no mobile Communication networks, to enhance quick transmission of information to the security operatives.”

Abounu who regretted that over the years, response by security operatives have always been reactionary rather than proactive, said “It is only when attacks have taken place, the harm has been done, people have been killed, houses burnt, then after getting reports that security operatives would go to such places. That is medicine after death.”

He said the council has urged all stakeholders to note that the anti open grazing law is still in existence in Benue state and that everyone must respect the fact and abide by the law.

The council also said “That all the stakeholders especially the law enforcement agents should show sincerity in the implementation enforcement of the anti open grazing law currently in place in the state.”

The Council also said emphasis should now be on “prevention of attacks by the Fulani herders rather than the reactionary approach.”