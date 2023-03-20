From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship elections in the state.

The Returning Officer, Professor Farouk Kuta, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, who announced the result, said the APC candidate polled a total of 473,933 votes to defeat his closet rival, Mr Titus Uba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled a 223, 913 votes.

Alia won the governorship election with a margin of 250,018 votes, being the highest since the history of elections in Benue sSate.

The third position went to the candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Hon Herman Hembe, who polled a total of 41,881 votes.

The total valid votes was 756,903, total rejected votes 11,499 and total votes cast was 768,402.

Declaring the result, Professor Kuta said INEC is relying on the electoral act of section 24 (1) and the INEC guidelines.

He declared therefore “That Hyacinth Iornem Alia, of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the elections and is returned elected.

Our correspondent reports that out of Benue’s 23 Local Government Areas, the APC candidate, Alia, won 17 LGAs including Apa, Ado, Gwer East, Obi, Gboko, Ukum, Tarkar Buruku, Katsina Ala, Ohimini, Ushongo, Ogbadibo and Oju, Makurdi, Vandeikya, Otukpo and OKpokwu.

His closest rival, Titus Uba, from the PDP won in four LGAs including Agatu, Logo, Gwer West and Guma while the Labour Party won only in one LG which is Konshisha.

Responding to the victory, state chairman of the APC, Austin Agada, who appreciated the Benue people for their immense support and votes expressed joy at the victory saying it is victory for not only the APC but for the entire Benue state.

Agada urged the Benue people to be a little patient as the incumbent administration exits office saying the man whom they have voted will ensure that they get the much deserved dividends of democracy.