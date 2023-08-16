From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested five suspected armed bandits, including the second in command of the late notorious kingpin, Terwase Agwaza, a.k.a Gana.

Also arrested include two suspects who specialise in manufacturing local guns of different types for armed robbers.

Briefing newsmen in his office at the command headquarters in Makurdi, yesterday, the new Commissioner of Police, Batholomew Onyeka, said the command under his watch will not tolerate criminality of any kind.

He explained that after he received briefs from his predecessor about activities of bandits and other criminals in the state, on resumption of office, he deployed all available human and material resources to rid the state of crime.

Describing the arrests as the outcome of one of the current operations in the state, CP Onyeka said: “On 14/08/2023, at about 0340hrs, officers from Operation ZENDA JTF tactical team trailed and arrested a dreaded and vicious armed bandit kingpin named Kumaor Fachir Daniel, popularly known as second in command to late Gana along Adikpo-Ugbema road.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of four other gang members, including Torwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe a.k.a “Oryughurt” and one Terhemba Sevav, a 47- year-old member of the gang from Adikpo Kwande, who specialised in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang.”

He said two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Beretta pistols, in the process of fabrication, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges and 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition were recovered from them.

The police commissioner, who noted that other suspects escaped from the scene, warned criminals and intending criminals to desist from such acts and turn new leaves.

He said: “I will not tolerate criminality in Benue State. I will fight them.”

“I was asked to come here to replicate what I did in Plateau State. My vision and mission is policing with the fear of God. When you intentionally break the law and come begging for mercy, it becomes very difficult. Sometimes people might take my principle for wickedness, but it is not.

“My agenda in Benue State is very simple. I’m here to ensure that the people of Benue sleep with their two eyes closed. We are equally here to ensure that we protect the lives and property of Benue people,” he said.

The commissioner called on the people of Benue State to cooperate with the police by giving useful and timely information that would assist the command in tackling crime.

“A crime free society makes room for sustainable development that can propel a state to greater heights, particularly our dear state that is endowed with so many resources. This operation should serve as a warning to criminal elements. It is high time they embraced peace and enjoyed freedom or we chase them till they relocate outside of Benue.

“I am not an office commissioner of police. I’m a field officer. I want to assure you that with me in this state, they will have no hiding place. The best thing is for them to relocate, or we will give them the hit that will make them relocate elsewhere, so that the people of the state can go about their businesses without being molested,” he said.