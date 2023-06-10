From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state police command has stepped into the lingering crisis between the Mbakela and Mbagwa/Uvir Communities of Makurdi, the state capital, to the cause of this unrest and find a lasting solution to it.

Mbakela and Mbagwa/Uvir Communities located along Makurdi- Gboko road have been having series of crises leading to destruction of properties and displacement of members of these communities.

The lingering crisis has also affected farming and other economic activities in the areas.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Okoro Julius, who was greeted with attacks in the area on resumption of duty in the state, has invited stakeholders to a peace meeting.

Those invited to the meeting were Chairman of Guma LGA, Mike Ubah Mike and Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Mrs. Akua Agatha, traditional rulers include Ter Gwer, HRH. Chief Dominic Akpe and Ter Guma, HRH. Chief. Shemberga Dennis among several others to discuss and bring solutions to the problem at hand.

The meeting noted that the crises were caused by land dispute and restive youths taking advantage of the situation to perpetuate crimes.

They meeting also noted that a letter has been written to the government for boundary demarcation and that efforts are on top gear to implement the project which is a major solution to the problem.

The Commissioner, therefore urged the chairmen to hasten up with the boundary demarcation procedure so that enforcement will be made easy for the police.

CP Okoro warned youths causing mayhem in the area to desist from such barbaric act as he will not tolerate lawlessness under his watch.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene told newsmen that the Commissioner has ordered a deployment of patrol teams to the area pending when the boundary will be demarcated.