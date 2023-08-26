From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested one Aondohemba Joseph in connection to the assassination of a former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar (retd).

Recall that the retired Justice was murdered in her home in Makurdi the Benue state capital, by unknown persons.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Batholomew Onyeka, in a statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Saturday, said, one Aondohemba has been arrested and exhibits for detailed investigation recovered from him.

The Commissioner who noted that the police is intensifying efforts to unravel the mystery said “On 24/8/2023 at about 1530hrs, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Mary Igbetar (rtd) could not respond to calls and was no where to be found.”

He explained that detectives were immediately deployed for investigation and a search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange street, Gboko road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen.

“It was also observed that she had deep cuts at her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”

While commiserating with family and friends of the deceased, CP Onyeka condemned what he described as a dastardly act.

He assured of his commitment to ensure that he unravel the mystery behind the death and bring perpetuators of thenbarbaric act to book.