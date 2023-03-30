From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has continued to deepen as the State Working Committee in Benue State, has suspension the executive committee of Igyorov council ward that suspended the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu on Sunday.

The acting State Chairman of PDP, Isaac Mffo, who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi said the suspension would last for one month.

Mffo also said that the suspension was necessary to forestall violence that led to the suspension of the former national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

While noting that the state working committee will henceforth take charge of the political affairs of the party in Igyorov ward, Mffo said under the one month during which suspension the Igyorov council ward executive lasts, peace would have been restored in the area.

A statement from the party read “The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State on the 30th day of March, 2023, held an Extra Ordinary Meeting to resolve the lingering crisis in Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The SWC deliberated on and reviewed the recent activities and matters of the administration of the affairs of the party in Igyorov Council Ward, which have raised and aggravated tensions within the party in the area with possible threats of violence and break down of law and order.

it is therefore, the resolution of the SWC that pursuant to the powers conferred on it by Section 59 (4) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) As Amended in 2017, and does order as follows..

“That executive committee of the PDP in Igyorov council ward is hereby suspended for a period of one month pending necessary action which shall be taken to restore sanity, harmony, law and order in the party in the area.

“That the executive committee of the PDP in Igyorov council ward shall hand over over all document and other items in their possession belonging to the party to the state executive committee of the party with immediate effect.

“The State Working Committee shall during this period, administer the affairs of the party in Igyorov council ward in the best interest of the party, discipline, growth and success,” the letter added.