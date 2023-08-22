From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has commended President Bola Tinubu for the palliatives packages given by his administration to states in the country to cushion the hardship resulting from the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The PDP gave this commendation in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Tuesday.

The party said even though the palliatives may not provide a long term solution to the issues of poverty and suffering occasioned on Nigerians by the subsidy removal and other related policies of the Tinubu administration, it will, no doubt, provide short term succour to citizens, if handled sincerely and transparently by the various state governments.

The PDP has, however, expressed worry that while other governors had long swung into action with distribution of same palliatives in their various states, in Benue State, Governor Alia has remained mute about Benue’s share.

The statement read, “In Benue State, PDP and indeed, the people find as worrisome the continuing silence by Governor Hyacinth Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists in trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue State, Governor Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.”

The party said the Governor’s silence has left Benue citizens wondering whether Governor Alia has received Benue’s share of the palliatives or not, how he intend to share same out, who his target beneficiaries are and what are they likely to get.

The party called on Governor Alia to, without further waste of time, shade light the palliatives as continued silence and delay in the distribution of the palliatives amounts to aggravating the sufferings of the intended beneficiaries, in the reality that “Benefits delayed are benefits denied.”

PDP also urged the governor to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and to ensure, in the most transparent manner, that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue state for whom they are meant.