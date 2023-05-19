From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commended his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom, for complementing the efforts of his government towards providing general services to the people through her pet project, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF).

Governor Ortom while the commissioning of ESLF Integrated Health Facility at Apir, in Makurdi, acknowledged that “The initiative to construct and operationalise this health facility was to complement Government’s efforts in providing optimal health services to the neediest persons, especially women, children and Persons with Disabilities, (PWDs), among other marginalised groups.”

He expressed satisfaction that ESLF has recorded appreciable achievements by bringing prevention, care and support services to the most vulnerable, noting that the interventions have a positive impact on the beneficiaries with regard to poverty reduction and also added value to health awareness campaigns.

Governor Ortom assured that the Government shall deepen the exploration of viable partnerships and other workable strategies in the pursuit of the vision of a decent society.

He further pledged that government “Will continue to provide the enabling environment and support for meaningful interventions like this to succeed in their genuine efforts to better the lives of the people.”

According to him, the facility was “a product of the collaborative effort of the Foundation’s corporate individual partners who have supported financially, morally and general resource wise” stating that it was a testament to the efficacy and critical benefits that strategic partnership(s) and collaboration could bring to bear on growth and development of the state.

Earlier, the Wife of the Governor and Founder of ESLF, Dr Eunice Ortom stated that the Foundation which is nonpartisan, nonreligious and non-governmental was focused on reaching people of the state in the thematic areas of health, education, and economic empowerment with a bias to agriculture, environment and governance.

She said the foundation has continued to reach the less privileged and downtrodden through medical outreaches, and entrepreneurship training to promote economic self-reliance, particularly among the youth and women saying they are poised to do Kore to better the lot of the target Benue populace.

Chairman of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig-Gen Burba Marwa, (retd), (NDLEA), who was represented by the Zonal Commander of NDLEA, Umaru Ambrose, commended the first lady for being in the forefront in championing war against drug abuse, while former Chairman of EFCC, Mrs Farida Waziri praised her for taking the issue of rehabilitation of drug addicts seriously.

The Director General of the Nigerian Directorate of Employment, (NDE), represented by Mallam Isa Abdu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC), who spoke through, Prof. David Yawe, all pledged partnership with the Foundation in its key thematic areas, describing the project as trans-generational in impact.

Wives of the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma, Prof Felicia Ayatse and Mrs Omaba Martha Elaigwu, also hailed Mrs Ortom for establishing the facility, describing it as a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Facilities at the Integrated Health Facility include the Maternal and Child Specialist Unit, Out-Patient Department, Open Rehabilitation Unit, Executive Rehabilitation Duplexes and Skills Acquisition Center.

The facility is to offer a broad range of specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, surgery, medicine, drug/substance abuse rehabilitation, mental health and psycho-social counselling and other variegated forms of support.

Similarly, following the decision of the State Executive Council, Governor Samuel Ortom immortalised the late Major Gideon Orkar by renaming the 9.7km Terwase Agbadu-Tse-Poor-Apir Road after him. Ortom noted that the late Major Orkar stood for the cause of justice, equity and fairness in the country but was unfortunately executed by the military junta after a failed coup for his patriotism.

Elder brother of the deceased Army officer, Prof Kpamor Orkar, on behalf of the Orkar family, expressed appreciation to the Governor and the Benue State Government for Immortalising a member of their family.

The Governor also commissioned a 14km Mobile Barracks-Welfare Quarters Road and named it after the first Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ayua Num.

He said the road, which was in a deplorable state, was constructed by his administration to ease the burden of the people and commended the Contractor, Triacta Nig Ltd for the timely delivery of the project.

Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Aule appreciated Governor Ortom for executing several projects in his domain, saying his legacies will not only outlive him but will speak for him after he leaves office.