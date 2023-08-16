From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Benue state branch, has appealed to the state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the Tor Tiv and sons and daughters of good will to rally round and take proactive actions to rescue their member, Dr. Asema Msuega, from captivity.

Dr. Msuega, a dedicated and selfless medical doctor, in charge of General Hospital, Sankara, in Ukum Local Government Area, (LGA) of the state, has stayed in captivity for about 25 days.

He was kidnapped along one other person, by unknown gunmen on the 23rd of July 2023 while in the line of duty.

He was on his way to supervise a malaria programme at a Primary Health Center in Ukum LGA when he was abducted.

In a statement signed by the Association’s Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer, Ushakuma Anenga, Dr Ameh Godwin and Dr. Mark Ogbodo, respectively, the group said Dr. Asema was the only doctor at General Hospital Sankera, where he devoted himself to the service of the people for several years.

They lamented that “His kidnap makes it the second abduction of a medical doctor in the past three months within our state.

“This pattern cannot be ignored, as it now seems like doctors, who have given their lives to the service of humanity, are being targeted for kidnap in the state.”

The association urged Governor Alia, and top politicians, especially those who hail from Ukum local government area, including Senator Emmanuel Udende representing Benue North East Senatorial Zone and Chief of staff to the Governor, Hon. Paul Biam to swiftly intervene and ensure the immediate release of Dr Asema Msuega from the hands of his abductors.

They also sought the intervention of the Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, Orchiviligh HRM Prof James Ayatse, to take decisive and immediate action that will lead to the release of their colleague and his subordinate.

“In solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, (NAGGMDP), Benue state which has been on strike since this distressing incident occurred, we raise our unified voices to demand justice for Dr. Asema Msuega.

“We want to make it very clear that Dr Asema has spent 25 days in captivity and if this issue lingers unresolved, we will not in good conscience continue rendering our vital services while our colleague endures unimaginable suffering in the clutches of heartless kidnappers,” the NMA said.

The association also also urge the government to reinforce security measures around health facilities across the state, especially in areas that have become breeding grounds for heinous crimes, saying “the safety of our health workers is not negotiable; it is a fundamental right that must be preserved at all costs.”