From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) recently held its 18th matriculation ceremony in which 381 students were matriculated.

During the event, the Rector, Major General Umar Babangida, emphasised the institution’s zero tolerance policy towards cultism, gangsterism, and examination malpractice. He called on the students to concentrate on their studies and encouraged them to embrace self-discipline, self-care, and decency in dressing.

Babangida reminded the students that they are now ambassadors of the college and must act accordingly in all their interactions, both within and outside the campus. He emphasised that the students’ matriculation marked a turning point in their lives and that they are expected to contribute positively to their families, communities, and the nation in general upon graduation.

“Our desire is that at the end of your programme, you will have very positive things to say to the people out there about the institution,” Babangida said.

During the ceremony, some of the matriculating students expressed their excitement for gaining admission into the college and promised to uphold good conduct during and after their studies. Miss Elizabeth Igbasue and Miss Confidence Udida were among the students who expressed their joy for the opportunity to study at NACEST.

The Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) is dedicated to grooming students who are both academically and morally sound. The institution seeks to produce graduates who can positively impact their communities and the nation at large.