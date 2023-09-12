From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State government has confirmed the abduction of 10 passengers from two Benue Links vehicles near Okene, Kogi State who were abducted while on their way to Lagos on Sunday.

The Government has also said that 20 others including two drivers and 18 other passengers that were part of the incident were safe and have reached their destination, in Lagos.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers have made contact with family members of the abductees, demanding an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with newsmen on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Power, Energy and Transport in the state, Barr Omale Omale, said the state government has reached out to the Benue State Police Command to liaise with its Kogi state counterpart, to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Omale said, “We confirmed that two of our Benue Links buses with passengers were intercepted just before Okene in Kogi state, on their way to Lagos on Sunday, 10th September, 2023.

“Incidentally, as we speak now, no life has been lost and with the help of the vigilante and the police, we were able to secure the two buses, two drivers and 18 passengers.

“On Monday, 11th September 2023, the police certified that the people were psychologically fit to travel and released them with the drivers to proceed to Lagos and we can confirm that they have arrived safely in Lagos.

“However, 10 of the passengers are still in the kidnappers’ den. The kidnappers took four of them from one of the buses and another six from the other bus.

“The Acting General Manager (GM) of Benue Links gave us the report and the government is on top of the situation.”

The Commissioner said on their part government is making efforts that would lead to the release of the victims. “We have reached out to the Police Command here (in Benue) to liaise with the Kogi state command to intensify security concerns to ensure the release.

“The kidnappers have made contact with the families of the victims and are making demands for ransom, but at least we have the assurance that the victims will be recovered from the kidnappers’ den and reunited with their family members, unhurt.”

He urged prospective passengers not to be afraid of their safety, saying “We are giving our customers the assurance of the best of protection of security as they travel with Benue Links, but the security challenge is endemic, it cuts across the nation.

“However, the state government is guaranteeing that we will liaise with other states, where we are en route to destination for the protection of our passengers; their welfare, their security is our concern and that we are committed,” he added.