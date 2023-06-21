From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has set up a three-man Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the income and expenditures of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The committee is chaired by the member representing Katsina-Ala West State Constituency, Mr Peter Ipusu with Mr Manger Manger of Tarka and Mr Cyril Ekong of Oju IIState Constituencies as members.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh announced this shortly after he read a Communication from the Governor dated 14th June and titled, “Forwarding of the report of the 23 Local Government Chairmen of Benue from February to April 2023”.

The letter which was signed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Paul Biam, on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia read “Following the receipt of the report of income and expenditures of the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Councils submitted themselves on the 14th of June, 2023, I hereby forward the above report to you for investigation and necessary recommendations, pls”.

A statement signed by the Speaker’s Chief press secretary, Akume Raphael, said the Committee was directed by the House to investigate and report back to the House within the shortest time possible.