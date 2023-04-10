From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Idoma stakeholders from Benue State have set up a “high-powered and expert committee” to find a lasting solution to the sporadic attacks by marauding herdsmen and other security challenges facing the state.

The Committee was set up at an emergency meeting called by the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty Agaba-Idu Elaigwu John and Chairman Idoma Area Traditional Council in Otukpo LGA, on Monday.

The meeting, which was attended by prominent sons and daughters of Idoma land, resolved that the Committee would engage the Federal Government through the Office of the National Security Adviser, (ONSA) “to properly situate our case and the dire need of our people, for onward transmission to the President.”

The stakeholders also resolved to establish an Idoma Development, Economic and Security Committee, (IDESC) to advocate the Idoma cause from an organic and organised perspective.

“This is aimed at curbing youth restiveness and related vices within the Kingdom. It would primarily be a central tool for women and girls’ capacity development, seeing that this ugly trend has rendered many women widows and many children orphans.”

A copy of the resolution made available to Daily Sun by the Chief Palace Scribe and Media Aide to the Och’Idoma, Samuel Odoba, noted that the stakeholders also resolved to set up an Idoma Local Orientation Platform to champion the Idoma Unity drive, especially through arts and poetries.

“The youths and communities would be engaged and sensitised not to take laws into their hands but to always stay vigilant for odd faces and strange movements within their communities, determine and stop indigenous schemers of our common patrimony.

“To investigate and suspend any chief indicted in shady dealings with marauders and militias and to forestall animosity, every dealing in exchange of lands and/or fishing ponds between (individuals or groups) indigenes and settlers alike must be duly certified by the Council’s Chairpersons through the lands and survey departments.”

On Obi/Otukpo communal clashes, the stakeholders resolved “That an intercommunal dialogue approach be initiated and midwifed by reputable indigenous conflict resolution experts within the border communities of Obi/Otupko for the level of damages to be assessed, and documented and an independent power control station be built in the Ijegwu community of Obi LGA.”

They also agreed to declare an Idoma national fasting and praying week and cultural week; a time when all sons and daughters would come and pray and showcase the rich cultural heritage and revive Idoma’s tourist potential.