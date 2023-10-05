… Ex LG chairman still in custody

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue state government has confirmed that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Matthew Abo, has regained his freedom.

Recall that Hon Abo was abducted from his home in on September 24, 2 023 in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, (LGA), of the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Kula Tersoo, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said he has been freed and since reunited with his family in Sankera, where he was abducted.

The statement said “No ransom or any other monetary exchanges were involved in securing his release. Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Governor Hyacinth Alia who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release.

“However, the criminals are still in custody of the former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped.”

Governor Alia, who has welcomed back the Commissioner, has warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they will not be tolerated in any form.

The Governor appreciated the security operatives for the feat, charging them to continue their actions in order to get the remaining captives released.

He charged the security operatives to be ruthless on criminals, ensuring they have no room to operate in the state.