From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Benue State, Mr Joseph Waya, said he is ready for the coming Saturday March 11, 2023 governorship and state Assembly elections in the state.

He stated this in a statement after the Supreme court, on Monday in Abuja, affirmed his candidature as the duly elected Governorship candidate of APGA for Benue in the 2023 General Elections.

According to the statement, “In the unanimous ruling read by Justice CC Nweze, the panel of five judges, said the Appeal Court had no business interfering with the evaluation of evidence of the trial court.

“They averred that the trial court rightly evaluated the evidence before it and found that the first respondent, Prof Priscilla Aka, failed to prove her case on the balance of probability.

“The court ordered the relevant government organs to include the party’s name on the ballot papers of the Governorship elections.”

Recall that the first respondent, who failed to clinch the party’s nomination ticket for the 2023 General elections, dragged the party, it’s candidate and INEC to court on account irregularities and disenfranchisement of it’s supporters during the exercise.

Having lost at the trial court, the first respondent proceeded to the Appeal Court where she was granted temporary respite, which was overturned on Monday.

Responding to the judgement, Mr Waya said by the verdict from the apex court, he and his party, the APGA are set for the Saturday polls.

He called on the Benue voters and his supporters to come out en masse and vote to enable him win the state number one seat and reposition the state for good.