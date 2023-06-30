From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh has expressed worry over the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) living in various camps across the state.

The Speaker spoke when he visited Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) headquarters and was conducted round the facility by the Acting Executive Secretary, Mr James Iorpuu.

Dajoh who met an empty store at SEMA premises expressed shock that no single relief material or grain was in the store.

He told newsmen that it was sad to see that a Government Agency which is suppose to respond to the emergency needs of the state currently has empty stores.

He assured that the state House of Assembly will, as a matter of urgency, join hands with the state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to provide enough food for the Agency to be able to respond to the worsening humanitarian situations of Benue state.

On when the IDPs will return to their ancestral homes, the Speaker said the Government of Fr. Alia is working round the clock putting security measures down to pave way for the smooth return of the IDPs within a very shortest possible time from now.

In another development, the speaker visited Benue Internal Revenue Service, (BIRS) Headquarters in Makurdi but his mission was cut short when he was greeted with the absence of the acting Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Agema.

The Speaker, according his Chief Press Secretary, Raphael Akume, was accompanied by the majority leader, Saater Tiseer, Deputy majority leader, Cyril Ekong, and the deputy majority whip, Hon. Peter Ipusu.