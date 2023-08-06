From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has reiterated that he has no rift with Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Alia stated this in Government House, yesterday, during his maiden meeting with media practitioners in the state.

Alia who described as saboteurs those insisting he has a soured relationship with Sen Akume said he would ensure they are starved of the evil pleasures they are looking for.

His words: “For the records, I don’t have any crisis with SGF. He is my leader, he is the APC party leader and I respect that 100 per cent.

“When people create, make or present their perceived perspective of a crisis, they cash in on it. So when there is no crisis they want crisis to be created because they are starved. As far as I’m concerned, saboteurs will continue to be starved because there is no crisis.

“We as a state would have organised a welcome-home for the SGF since he assumed office but the entire North Central states including FCT want to be party to it as well which is why it is taking us this length of time.

“As someone who is representing the entire north central including the FCT, we should rather be celebrating him rather than making some insinuations and trying to create crisis where the crisis does not exist,” he said.

Alia said he is available and accessible to everyone and will welcome advice, suggestions and ideas that will further help him develop a Benue the people have dreamt of.