From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has won in 13 out of the 17 Local Government Areas election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

The APC has polled a total number of 327,962 votes while his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Titus Uba, has polled 171,223 so far.

From the results declared so far, our correspondent observed that the APC candidate is leading with a margin of 156,739.

As at the time of filing this report, the governorship state collation officer, Professor Farouk Kuta had announced adjourned the collation till Monday by 10am for continuation.

While Benue has 23 LGAs, results from 17 LGs has been announced while six is being awaited including Makurdi, Otukpo, Vandeikya, Konshisha and Okpokwu just as elections was postponed in Kwande LGA for printing errors on ballot papers.

The APC has won 13 LGAs including APa, Ado, Gwer East, Obi, Gboko, Ukum, Tarkar Buruku, Katsina Ala, Ohimini, Ushongo, Ogbadibo and Oju while PDP won in four including Agatu, Logo, Gwer West and Guma.

Benue State Governorship Election LG by LG Results Announced So Far by INEC include

1. Apa LGA, 11 RA’s

Reg. Voters – 66,720

Accredited Voters – 17,435

APC – 7,925

LP – 465

PDP 7,806

2. Gwer West LGA 15 RAs

Reg. Voters – 74,563 Accredited Voters – 26,333

APC 10,947

LP 1,509

PDP 13,609

3. Logo LGA 10 RAs (Gabriel Suswam LG)

Reg. Voters – 114,100 Accredited Voters – 33,114

APC – 15,574

LP – 296

PDP 16,385

4. Ado LGA 10 RAs