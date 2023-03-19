From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi
The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has won in 13 out of the 17 Local Government Areas election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).
The APC has polled a total number of 327,962 votes while his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Titus Uba, has polled 171,223 so far.
From the results declared so far, our correspondent observed that the APC candidate is leading with a margin of 156,739.
As at the time of filing this report, the governorship state collation officer, Professor Farouk Kuta had announced adjourned the collation till Monday by 10am for continuation.
While Benue has 23 LGAs, results from 17 LGs has been announced while six is being awaited including Makurdi, Otukpo, Vandeikya, Konshisha and Okpokwu just as elections was postponed in Kwande LGA for printing errors on ballot papers.
The APC has won 13 LGAs including APa, Ado, Gwer East, Obi, Gboko, Ukum, Tarkar Buruku, Katsina Ala, Ohimini, Ushongo, Ogbadibo and Oju while PDP won in four including Agatu, Logo, Gwer West and Guma.
Benue State Governorship Election LG by LG Results Announced So Far by INEC include
1. Apa LGA, 11 RA’s
Reg. Voters – 66,720
Accredited Voters – 17,435
APC – 7,925
LP – 465
PDP 7,806
2. Gwer West LGA 15 RAs
Reg. Voters – 74,563
Accredited Voters – 26,333
APC 10,947
LP 1,509
PDP 13,609
3. Logo LGA 10 RAs (Gabriel Suswam LG)
Reg. Voters – 114,100
Accredited Voters – 33,114
APC – 15,574
LP – 296
PDP 16,385
4. Ado LGA 10 RAs
Reg. Voters – 83,199
Accredited Voters – 14,811
APC – 8,662
LP – 308
PDP – 4,379
5. Gwer East LGA 14 RAs
Reg. Voters – 99,851
Accredited Voters – 34,111
APC – 20,083
LP – 1,272
PDP – 12,085
6. Agatu LGA 10 RAs
Reg. Voters – 64,315
Accredited Voters – 18,407
APC – 7,482
LP – 216
PDP 9,934
7. Obi LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 69,126
Accredited voters: 17,759
Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267
8. Ukum LGA, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 142,119
Accredited voters: 39,425
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418
9. Tarka LGA, 10 RAs (George Akume’s LG)
Reg Voters: 55,464
Accredited voters: 20,939
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748
10. Buruku LGA, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 129,696
accredited Voters: 46,418
APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513
11. Katsina-Ala LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 168,318
Accredited Voters: 42,189
APC: 34,347
LP: 178
PDP: 6,716
Valid Votes: 41,669
Rejected Votes: 520
Votes cast: 42,189
12. Gboko LGA, 17 RAs
Reg. voters: 249,636
Accredited voters: 77,230
APC: 53,985
LP: 1,493
PDP: 18,773
Valid votes: 75,316
Rejected votes: 1261
Votes cast: 76,577
13. Ohimini LGA, 10 RAs
Reg. Voters: 46,713
Accredited voters: 15,918
APC: 7,233
LP: 973
PDP: 6,785
Valid votes: 15,751
Rejected Votes: 157
Votes cast: 15,908
14. Guma LGA
Reg. Voters: 114,054
Accredited voters: 38,889
APC: 15,371
LP: 535
PDP: 22,083
Valid votes: 38,239
Rejected Votes: 505
Votes cast: 38,744
15. Ushongo LGA, 11 RAs
Reg. Voters: 117,769
Accredited voters 43228
APC: 31,946
LP: 913
PDP: 8,879
Valid votes: 38,239
Rejected Votes: 505
Votes cast: 38,744
16. Ogbadibo LGA, 13 RAs
Reg. Voters: 72,231
Accredited voters: 16,242
APC: 7,627
LP: 405
PDP: 6,032
Valid votes: 15,843
Rejected Votes: 399
Votes cast: 16,242
17. Oju LGA, 11 RAs
Reg Voters: 110,166
Accredited voters: 28,576
APC: 17,245
LP: 1,611
PDP: 8,811
Valid votes: 28,142
Rejected Votes: 433
Votes cast: 28,575