From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State government has taken steps to revive the state’s football club, Lobi Stars.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, constituted five man committee headed by the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, to examine the challenges facing the club.

The committee which has a former BCC Lions player, Aondofa Akosu, the State Director of Sports, Philip Nongo, former national team Coach, Chief Godwin Uwua and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports is expected to submit its report on Sunday 27 August, 2023.

This is coming as stakeholders in Benue football sector decried the declining fortunes of the state owned club demanding immediate action for change.

The stakeholders also called for the constitution of a board to oversee the effective and efficient operations and management of the club.

Governor Alia who said he had received briefs about the club with its Vice Chairman, Dominic Iorfa, appearing before the asset recovery committee, noted that the situation in the club needed to be fixed and urgently too.

“What is on my desk, is what drove me to call this assembly. Lobi is broken and am here to fix it. You are part of the pride of the state and I want that pride to stay. Your are the legacy and jewel of the state and must be held high and I’m willing to lend my hand and hold you very high.

“What is spoken about the team on the street is not good to hear. Lobi has recorded a lot of wins but along the line, if the internal house has crumbled and is unstable, you don’t expect good outings. I heard someone say we even sold our best goal scorer.

“By Monday 28 August 4pm, we will assemble here again to round off this conversation. But in the interim, am setting up a five man committee to comb the anxieties I have for Lobi and bring the report to me on Monday.

Speaking, the stakeholders, former National team Coach, Godwin Uwua, former Super Eagles Midfielder Moses Kpakor and club captain Daniel Atsaka, all lamented the dwindling fortune of Lobi football club and the need to save it.

Lobi Stars captain, Daniel Atsaka, particularly, regretted the non payment of five months salary arrear, saying, “this has deprived the team of good recruits as the ones scouted ran away from camp.

“The club was in precarious situation as at the end of 2021/2022 season when stakeholders brought Dominic Iorfa to rescue the club from delegation. It was in the middle of the season, then we had 19 goals, 19 points and in 19th position on the table, we were doomed for relegation but miraculously, he did the job and we survived relegation that season.

“At the end of last season, we were able to finish amongst the top three in the league and featured in the top six. The club has been enjoying sponsorship of the government before your arrival.

“Salaries were been paid up to date except for few months. There is a case of March 2022 that we were owed salaries. May, June, July and August. We have outstanding match bonuses for two seasons, that is 24 match bonuses.

“We are trusting that with your good governance, this will be put to an end and we will smile again,” he said.

Atsaka said the club has been challenged with issues of sponsorship saying, “We have not received funds. Our bus has broken down countless times before we could reach our destination. Registration for the new season closes on Friday 25 August 2023 and so far, we have problem of players registration and recruitment of players.

“We have lost our best players. Clubs scouted our players and even they ones we scouted, we could not recruit them because of lack of funds. Just few days ago, about three new players ran away from the camp. Players have been training under untold hardship, there is hunger and failure to take care of their family responsibilities. If these issues are taken care of, we promise to do our best and bring laurels to the state,” he promised.