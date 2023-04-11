From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Worried over the huge influx of cattle into the state recently, Benue State Government said it has suspended, with immediate effect, the operations of the Livestock Guards.

State Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Security Council meeting held in Government House, Makurdi on Tuesday.

Recall that the Livestock Guard was established by the Ortom led administration to enforce the State’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law after its enactment in 2017.

Ortom said the suspension which will last for two

weeks, was part of measures to reduce the high influx of cattle into the state and ensure that all those who came in with cattle leave so that the people can have peace.

The Council frowned at the rustling of cattle by indigenes and urge security agencies to apprehend anyone found culpable.

It also, observed and condemned the act of connivance with youths, traditional rulers and stakeholders to rustle cattle and called on security agencies to apprehend such persons no matter how highly placed.

“We commend security agencies for being proactive. We urge our Volunteer Guards to be of good behavior. We condemn any unholy alliance of some of our youths to rustle cattle of herdsmen.

“We condemn acts of some traditional rulers and stakeholders who are found wanting and charge security agencies to apprehend anyone involved in this act. No one should be harassed for doing their business. All those conniving with Fulani herdsmen to engage in unholy act should be brought to book.

“We appeal to politicians to be peaceful in their conduct and desist from making inflammatory comments that could create chaos and lawlessness. I’m still Governor until May 29 even if you are elected, you are not sworn in yet so we all should be law abiding. You need to be patient in the next six weeks when I am out you can repeal any law you want to.

“We commend the President for condoling with Benue people as well as direct security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of this act. The Security agencies are duty bound to carry out this directive and I am waiting to see action that will cumulate to cessation of killing and peace in the State”, the Governor said.