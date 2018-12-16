Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In a bid to create more job opportunities for its teeming youths, the Benue State Government is partnering with Afrigate Network Limited to revamp the moribund Taraku Oil Mills.

Managing Director of Afrigate Network, Mr. Adole Craig, disclosed this weekend in Makurdi.

He said the company have entered into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with a view to opening an immediate employment opportunity for over 1,000 jobless Benue indigenes.

Speaking shortly after signing the agreement with the state government, Craig disclosed that his firm would turn around the mills and make it viable in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

“We know the task before us because the mill has been moribund for a long time but we are ready to get the plant working again in the next 90 days and we are moving swiftly to employ, for a start, a minimum of 1,000 persons.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology and chairman of the state’s Economic Team, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar stated that many Benue farmers, women and youths stand to benefit a lot from the partnership.

“Many more government firms would also benefit from this idea and our economy would be fully stimulated, more avenues of employment will be opened and our people will be happier for it.” Ityavyar stated.

On his part, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mike Gusa enjoined the firm to stick to the terms of the agreement adding that the people stood to benefit immensely from the PPP.

Also, Commissioner of Industry, Commerce and Investments, Mr. Merga Kachina who also signed the agreement on behalf of the government assured that the government would stick to its terms stressing that it was a sign of greater things to come.