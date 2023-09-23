From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As a way to ameliorate the sufferings currently facing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the state, the Benue government has distributed food and non food relief materials to the IDPs, refugees and other persons of concern in the state.

The state Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hon. Kunde Aondowase and the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, in a joint news briefing in Makurdi, on Saturday, said the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has provided a total of 18,714 relief material to be distributed to IDPs in the state for the month of September.

According to them, the Governor also directed that the reliefs should be extended to orphanages and rehabilitation homes in the state.

In a breakdown, Aondowase said, “We are distributing 5,118 bags of 25kg rice, 3,580 bags of 25kg beans, 2050 bags of garri, 4010 cartons of noodles, 321 gallons of 25litres of groundnut oil, 180 gallons of 20 liters of red oil, 414 bags of maggi, 359 bags of salt and 254 bags of sugar.”

They told newsmen that for the first time in the state, the Governor also approved that the relief materials be sent to an orphange home, Mama Abayol, the rehabilitation center in Apir, School of Special needs Aliade, Gwer LGA and the one in Vandeikya LGA as well as the host communities of the refugees in Ikyogen, Kwande LGA of the state.

Speaking, the SEMA boss, Iorpuu noted with pains that after their last food distribution, they were told some IDPs sold part of the food given to them to enable them purchase detergents and other items.

He said having known their needs further, “we are distributing 914 cartons of soap, 872 cartons of detergent.

The SEMA boss who noted that SEMA discovered that most of the IDPs do not have beds while in the camp said the government is also distributing 600 mattrasses to them in various camps.

He appreciated Governor Alia for his ongoing plans to finally resettle the IDPs and giving them proper care while they are still in the camp.

We are happy to have a man who loves to do good to humanity. What we are distributing today is the usual monthly good to IDPs not the palliatives and it is not for the public but the displaced persons.

He acknowledged the anxiety of resident over the sharing of the federal government palliatives assuring that when it is time for the distribution of the palliatives, they would also be informed and shared in a very transparent money.

While explaining further that the items in SEMA stores are for IDPs, Iorpuu appealed to the general public, especially those who are not IDPs to desist from coming to SEMA to request for food items but urged them to add what they have for the good of persons of concern.

Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Commissioner disclosed that the state government in conjunction with the International Organization for Migration, (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, (UNHCR), are in the field to collate date for a verifiable database for the IDPs in the state.

He said this was to enable the Humanitarian and donor partners come in to assist the state properly.

He assured that the Benue state government led by Alia would make sure that displaced persons return home in the shortest possible time.