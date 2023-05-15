From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state government has disclosed that over 200km of rural roads have been done by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration in the last eight years.

Commissioner of Rural Development in the state, Engr. Victor Ukaha, disclosed this while speaking to our correspondent in his office, in Makurdi.

Giving a score card of the ministry under his watch, Ukaha said, “In terms of rural roads, this ministry has done above 200km in the life of this administration. Some have been completed while others are ongoing.

“There is a complete spreadsheets that tells the numbers we have awarded, where and when they were awarded including the contractors executing them. I’m just giving the summary of what has happened here and much has happened.

“In the short period that I have been here, we also created history in the purchase of about 60 transformers which we have distributed to communities across Benue state and it goes down in history as the highest single numbers of transformers distributed by any administration in this state.

“Those transformers, at least, there would be one transformer in each local government from that number by the way they were shared.”

“Laterite roads are bound not last long and in my opinion, it amounts to throwing away money. So, I requested the exco to also do surface dressing which was approved to do construction of surface roads.

“One of such roads was 29 plus kilometres road in Gbajimgba to almost reaching border of Benue and Nasarawa states.”

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom or the achievement of the ministry saying the Gbajimba road is expected to open facilitate for more inclusive and beneficial living while promoting peace in the area.

“Because of that road, someone can actually live in Nasarawa and school in Gbajimgba or even come to hospital or attend market in Gbajimgba,” he said.

He also noted that the state government has made meaningful impact in the area of rural electrification.

He said so many projects have been done from George Akume road, Yakior and Apir, have been done and fully electrified by this administration a development he said has opened up the place to development.

“People are setting up their houses and the area is building up fast. Development is measured by some indices such as nearest market, school, hospital, roads and basic necessities. All these projects have been done by this administration,” he added.