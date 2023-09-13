From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State government has confirmed the abduction of 10 passengers from two Benue Links vehicles near Okene, Kogi State on their way to Lagos last Sunday.

The government also said 20 others, including two drivers and 18 passengers who on the trip were safe and reached their various destinations in Lagos.

The kidnappers were said to have made contact with family members of the abductees, demanding an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with newsmen yesterday, in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Power, Energy and Transport in the state, Barr. Omale Omale, said the state government had reached out to the Benue State Police Command to liaise with its Kogi State counterpart to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Omale said: “We confirmed that two of our Benue Links buses with passengers were intercepted just before Okene in Kogi State, on their way to Lagos on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Incidentally, as we speak, no life has been lost and, with the help of the vigilantes and the police, we were able to secure the two buses, two drivers and 18 passengers.

“On Monday, 11th September, 2023, the police certified that the people were psychologically fit to travel and released them with the drivers to proceed to Lagos, and we can confirm that they have arrived safely in Lagos. However, 10 of the passengers are still in the kidnappers’ den.

“The kidnappers took four of them from one of the buses and another six from the other bus. The Acting General Manager (GM) of Benue Links gave us the report and the government is on top of the situation.”

The commissioner said on their part, the government was making efforts that would lead to the release of the victims.

“We have reached out to the Police Command here (in Benue) to liaise with the Kogi State command to intensify security concerns to ensure the release. The kidnappers have made contact with the families of the victims and are making demands for ransom, but, at least, we have the assurance that the victims will be recovered from the kidnappers’ den and reunited with their family members, unhurt.”

He urged prospective passengers not to be afraid of their safety, saying, “We are giving our customers the assurance of the best of protection of security as they travel with Benue Links, but the security challenge is endemic, it cuts across the country.

“However, the state government is guaranteeing that we will liaise with other states where we are en route to our destination for the protection of our passengers; their welfare and security is our concern, and we are committed to that,” he added.