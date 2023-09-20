From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has asked transport companies operating in the state to produce an accurate database of their vehicles, passengers and workers for effective accountability.

The Commissioner for Power, Energy and Transport, Barr Omale Omale, gave the directive, during a tour of some transport companies in Makurdi, on Wednesday.

Omale said transport companies in the state must take its database seriously for efficient and effective accountability of all passengers, vehicles and workforce on every trip.

He said the mode of operations of the companies should also be made known to the government for effective monitoring.

Omale, who at the Benue Links Company park, commended the management for putting her meager resources to judicious use by constructing of drainage channel to prevent incessant flooding at the park.

He urged the management of the company to redouble efforts so as to attain and sustain the vision of Gov Hyacinth Alia’s administration to ease transportation challenges within and outside the state.

At the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) park named “Drivers House” Omale assured the union of Government readiness to partner with them for effective service delivery to the people.

He, however, insisted that government cannot intervene in the absence of an accurate database and enjoined them to submit, within two weeks, comprehensive data of registered vehicles and vehicular movements and location of parks as well as their workforce.

Receiving the commissioner at the Benue Link’s office, the Acting General Manager, Mr Alex Fanafa, said the management was constructing a drainage channel to end the constant flooding of the park.

Fanafa also enumerated the critical challenges of the company and appealed for support from the State Government.

During the visit at the Driver House, members of the union lamented the deplorable state of infrastructure and facilities at motor parks, excessive extortion from drivers at multiple checkpoints, fuel hikes, and lack of vehicle loans.

They also lamented the challenges of the increased number of illegal parks, and congestion near the Wurukum roundabouts and harped on the need for inclusion in government initiatives to provide palliative Buses.

They however laud the resourcefulness of the Commissioner to interact with them describing it as the first since the history of the Union.

Other parks and transport companies visited include Wurukum park, Heavy Duty park, Lafia park, and High Level park, among others.