From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. Isaac Bundepuun Dugu, the entire Catholic faithful and the Christian Community in general, over the demise of Rev. Fr. Faustinus Gundu, the Catholic Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Gundu, had slumped on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, and was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki-Biam, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Governor Alia, in his condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, noted that, as a servant of God, Rev. Fr. Gundu, greatly contributed to the spiritual growth and development of the church and humanity for many years, saying his decades of service will not be forgotten.

He particularly sympathised with the Catholic faithful at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jootar, where the late Cleric was a Catholic Priest and had endeared himself to his parishioners.

The Governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased as well as grant the family and the entire church the fortitude to bear this great loss.