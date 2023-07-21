From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Some senior civil servants in Benue State found to be ghost or engaged in double-dipping and have been collecting multiple salaries in time past may have met their Waterloo and would soon be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, Mr Tersoo Kula, disclosed this when members of Correspondents’ Chapel, in the state, led by its Chairman, Emmanuel Antswen, visited him in his office in Makurdi on Friday.

Recall that the CPS, in a statement on Thursday, said the state government uncovered 2500 ghost workers, ghost schools, double-dipping, unlawful employment, salary padding, payment to dead and retired individuals, among other infractions on the state payroll during the staff audit.

Speaking with members of Correspondents’ chapel, Kula, who noted that Alia’s administration hinges on probity, accountability and transparency, told the press not to be surprised when the EFCC starts inviting some high ranking civil servants in the state for questioning.

The CPS stated that during the first phase of the staff audit, it was discovered that while some of the workers only existed on the payrolls, some others, especially the senior civil servants were collecting salary in three different places at the same time; from the state government, the local government and at the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB).

“We already know some of them and they have been removed from the entire payroll. We are waiting for them to report that they have not been paid and that would be them reporting themselves.”

Kula said the exercise which was still ongoing would expose more of those that were behind the racket, stating that they would be made to answer for their crimes.

“Those who were collecting salaries as senior staffs would be handed over to the EFCC for investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

On the activities of his principal, he noted that Governor Alia has declared a state of emergency in certain areas including the reconstruction of the Benue State House of Assembly (BSHA) because at the moment, members were conducting legislative business in the rain, saying soon, work would begin on some streets in the state.

The CPS also urged critics of Governor Alia to get busy with serious issues saying, his boss is busy with reforming the state and will not have time to join issues with the opposition by responding to acts of distractions.

Earlier, the Chairman of Correspondents’ chapel, Emmanuel Antswen, had congratulated the CPS on his appointment and pledged the support of members of the chapel to the success of the Alia’s administration.

While appreciating Governor Alia for finding Kula worthy of the appointment, he appealed to the CPS to ensure that he removes every impediment that would affect members of chapel from diligently carrying out their duties.