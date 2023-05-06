From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Benue State Command, Rev Philip Okoh, has bowed out of service, amidst encomiums and emotions, after serving the corps meritoriously.

Speaking at the Pullout/send forth and retirement Parade held in his honour at the Benue state Command in Makurdi on Friday, Rev. Okoh appreciated God for his life and the life of his staff, particularly thanking the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Okoh, who was posted to Benue 15th June 2021, also thanked Governor Samuel Ortom for accepting and supporting him from the first day he arrived Benue till his time of retirement and all officers in the command for their support and cooperation saying they are all instrumental to the recorded successes of his tenure.

While maintaining that “Benue is a success and will remain operational” Rev Okoh prayed that “The light that God has brought to Benue cannot be extinguished but will continue to burn like the harmattan fire.”

He urged the officers to keep up the spirit of service to humanity saying, “Service is not servitude. Service becomes servitude when you don’t know the reasons you are serving.

“When purpose is not known, abuse is imminent. Stop complaining. Practice service with joy, serve God, serve humanity with gladness and resulted will be achieved,” he advised.

Also speaking, the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, represented by the 21/C, Zonal Commander, Zone H, Commandant Akpan Nsikan, described the state commandant, Philip Okoh, as very dynamic in the course of his work.

He confessed that “When we posted Philip Okoh down to this command, many things changed. He has been an activator especially for the training and welfare of the officers. He is retiring but not tired. The Commandant General through Zonal Commander is thanking you for your immense contribution and development of the command and has given you a gift,” Nsikan added.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, described Philip Okoh as a man of great vision who took training and welfare of his men seriously.

He also extolled his team spirit saying his ability to synergize with other sister agencies in Benue was responsible for the successes he recorded in office.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours. As he retired at the age of 60, he is still strong and we urge him to join politics if he can,” he said

It was, however an emotional moment for the commandant and officers of the command while the event lasted.

It was his 60th birthday and his last moment in the command with members of his staff and they had taken time to celebrate him in thebfirst phase of the event that began by 10:30am and lasted till 2pm.

When it was time for the pulling out parade, as officers lined up to escort the Benue boss and commander of the NSCDC command out of the premises, many officers, male and female, were seen in tears.

It was in deed touching, as many of the officers were seen shedding tears and cleaning their faces with their handkerchiefs while some the men were seen discussing in small clusters, some, with their hands folded at their backs, others at their chest.

While the parade was on, not long, the Commandant, who mounted an open vehicle alongside with his wife, also broke down in tears as he watched his men pour our their heart with so much love.

“He is a very nice man, I don cry tire, I no fit talk sef,” said Anebi Sunday, a driver and mechanic in the technical department. Anebi who said the outgoing boss did a lot for the command said “since he came to the command, I don’t know when I jerked tyres again. He replaces tyres and buys equipments as at when due. The man is good and I pray God to open another way for him.”

“I really thank God for this commandant. The little time I spent under him, he is wonderful and we have gained a lot. We will really miss him. You can see how everyone is crying. We will really miss him and we pray God to bless him and his family,” Patience Eje said.

“Our prayer is that as the next commandant is coming to take over, let it be his type,” Joy Inalegwu said.

Also speaking, Okopi Inalegwu, who said they benefitted a lot from the outgoing commandant said, “you can see as everybody was crying. Initially, we were short of armed men but within a short time, he trained over 600 men. We pray God to bless him, ” he said.

Our correspondent reports that several gun salutes were shots in his honour. Highlights of the event was the launching of the maiden magazine called the Defender Magazine, a news bulletin of the Command and the commissioning of the NSCDC Chapel building and the Command Master Operation Map by Governor Samuel Ortom.