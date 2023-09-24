From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

The Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Lami Danladi, has pledged to ensure the establishment of health facilities across 10 wards in her Ado State Constituency to tackle the avoidable deaths of pregnant women during childbirth.

The deputy speaker who stated this while speaking to newsmen in her Makurdi residence, at the weekend, decried the numerous challenges facing her people especially the dearth of good hospitals and health personnel and expressed commitment to come to their aid.

He told newsmen that Ado Local Government Area, (LGA), does not have a good hospital or qualified nurses to handle births expressing pains that the situation has led to the death of many women during childbirth.

“My people are really suffering. The past administration did not do anything for people and the entire Benue people. I thank God that there is a little smile on the faces of my constituents and the Benue people at large now.

“We don’t have good hospitals in Ado Local Government Area, (LGA), and our women are dying regularly during childbirth.

“I would like to ensure the provision of quality health clinics across the 10 wards in the LG. We don’t even have qualified nurses to handle births issues in these council wards,” she noted saying she will ensure that all that becomes history.

While also lamenting the plight of widows and children of fallen heroes whom she said can hardly access the basic needs of life, Mrs Danladi disclosed that she is already seeking legislation that would cater for them.

“We have the less privileged who are not going to school in my constituency and would like to create a forum where they will have access to school.

“At the moment, I’m working on a bill that would seek take care of the educational needs of the children of our falling heroes and the welfare of their wives,” she said.

The deputy speaker further appreciated God for her victory at the Tribunal saying “When I first saw the petition, I laughed because I am one person that was quite popular while in school. I suffered so much while going to school then. A child that treks to school is usually quite popular because many people see you regularly trekking to school.

“I was born and brought up in Zamfara State. I was a well known person in my school and even joined the Idoma choir at the age of 7.

I attended Government Girls Day Secondary School, Samaru, Gusau, Zamfara State. I also have an OND and currently rounding up my HND at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa Toto, Nasarawa State.

“So I was surprised when I saw in the petition that I did not go to school at all. I did not claim to be what I am not. I’m contended with what God has given me for now.

“I thank God almighty that it ended in praise at the Tribunal. This victory is for Ado people, the women and the entire people of the state. It would have been a big shame to Ado people and Benue women that love me so much and voted for me to discover that I forged my certificate and deceived them into electing me to represent them at the State Assembly.

Asked about her relationship with the speaker and other male colleagues at the Assembly, Mrs Danladi said, “I’m enjoying my position in the House with the men in the Assembly. When they say men don’t give women chance in the office they occupy it depends on your relationship with them. Some women believe that when they are in a position, they will be rude to the men, they feel that they are superior to them.

“I relate with them very well and that is why they elected me as their deputy speaker. Even the scriptures says that women should respect the men because they are the head of the house. I’m learning very fast and enjoying the moment,” she explained.