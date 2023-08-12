• Angry women block highway, demand justice

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

No fewer than eight persons have been killed, including a father of seven, in a renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, in two communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that while three people were killed on Thursday night at Ngban, two others were killed at Nyian all in Guma LGA. As at the time of filing this report Friday night, the death toll had risen to right as council officials said more persons were killed at Ngban on Friday.

A local who identified himself as Sunny, had told newsmen that five people were killed in separate attacks carried out in Ngban and Nyian by suspected herdsmen in two communities in Guma Local Government area of Benue State.

Irked by the killings, Benue women and youths numbering about 1000, on Friday, mounted a road block on Makurdi/Lafia federal road to protest the killing of five persons inna renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be herders. The women who bore fresh leaves, chanting emotional songs in Tiv language blocked the highway at Gyungu Ortese axis, halting vehicular movement into and outside of Makurdi. They refused to leave the road until they were addressed by the state governor.

Ortese community hosts a camp where thousands of displaced persons are taking refuge.

Confirming the report, the security officer of Guma Local Government, Christopher Waku, who said five people were killed by suspected herders earlier, added that the number of deaths had risen to eight.

“Our women have trooped out to the Makurdi/Abuja federal highway since 5am today, you can hear from the background how they are singing emotional songs and no vehicle coming from either Abuja or Makurdi can move now.”

Ortese community has come under several attacks in the past with several persons killed and thousands displaced. During the renewed attack on Thursday, a 49-year old father of seven, Simon Aondokaa, 32-year old Terhemen Ajiver, among others, were killed. Some of the victims’ relatives, Yange Peter, and Aondoakaa Felix lamented the killings, saying they can no longer bear the heart breaks.

Aondoakaa who lost two of his brothers said the invaders came about 6:30 pm and started shooting sporadically, killing his two brothers and others in the process.

“My elder brother has seven children. I don’t know how I will take care of them. The government should pls help us,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Benue state police command, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident but said she did not have details yet.