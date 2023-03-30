From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Chief Magistrate Court, in Makurdi, has remanded a 57- year-old woman, Ahemen Jam in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, assault and causing grievous injury on her house help.

Mrs Ahemen Jam and her son Ornguga Jam are accused of beating their house help and inflicting pains on his buttocks.

When the matter came up for mention, on Wednesday, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Jonah Olutu, informed the court that on March 24th, 2023, at about 0800hrs, a distress call was received at ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, that one Mrs Ahemen Jam of behind ‘E’ Division Police Station Makurdi conspired with her son, Ornguga Jam, and beat their house help, Kpamor Jir, thereby inflicting wounds on his buttocks.

Olutu said the Police swung into action and took the victim to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

He continued that during Police investigation, Ahemen Jam was arrested for committing the crime while her son Ornguga Jam ran away and is still at large.

The Prosecutor stated that further investigation revealed that, the injury was inflicted on the child between 17th March, 2023 to 24th March, 2023 by beating the child daily with electric cable, and the suspect who brought the said Kpamor Jir from Konshisha Local Government Area, (LGA), did not take the victim to any hospital for medical attention.

The prosecutor said despite the injuries, Mrs Jam was still compelling the victim to be fetching water for her and her son to be using before the neighbours discovered the wound and raised alarm.

According to the Police, the offence contravenes Sections 97, 266 and 248 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

When the charges were read to the accused, she pleaded not guilty. Counsel to Mrs Ahemen Jam, D.K Iorhemba made an oral application for her bail.

The trial Magistrate, J.S Iorshe ruled that in as much as the offences are not capital in nature, the offences involves bodily injury to a child which is just 13 -years-old.

The Magistrate told the counsel to the accused to make a formal bail application for his client.

J.S Iorshe remanded Mrs Jam at the Federal Correctional Facility at Yaikyor, Makurdi, and accordingly, adjourned the matter to May 17th, 2023 for further mention.