From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A traditional ruler in Benue state, HRH Chief Lawrence Ijir, has called on the humanitarian organizations working and assisting Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), in the state to also assist them in skills acquisition trainings.

The Mue Ter Mbapa, in Gwer West Area Traditional Council of Benue State, Lawrence Ijir, made this call during a routine meeting of the Benue Child’s Right Implementation Committee (SCRIC) and CCPC at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) headquarter.

Chief Ijir, who appreciated all donor agencies and other humanitarian partners like Sexual Offences Awareness and Response (SOAR), Initiative, for their assistance urged them to collaborate with state government to train the persons of concern on skills by that would enable them fend for themselves when they leave the camps.

He also urged the state government led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to adopt measure a that will see to the return of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes as they are facing all kinds of abuse while staying in the camps.

He also hailed the Alia government for sustaining the anti open grazing law but advised that it should be implemented with a human face to curtail the herdsmen attacks on Benue communities.

Our correspondent reports that as part of measures to ensure implementation of Child’s Rights laws of Benue State, SCRIC, with support from Sexual Offences Awareness and Response Initiative (SOAR), is working with IDPs in the state through the CCPC, to push for the protection of children in Benue against all forms of abuse.

The traditional ruler called on SCRIC to ensure the inclusion of wives of traditional rulers in the Community Child Protection Committee (CCPC).

He noted that the inclusion of wives of traditional rulers in CCPC will further take the messages to wider segment of the society, especially that they are also displaced as a result of the armed attacks.

Receiving the team on behalf of Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, Chief Ijir, said his people in seven council wards of Mbapa, Mbabwande, Mabchohon, Sengev, Gbande-Tongov, Tyoughatee and Gambeshin, have long been displaced, andnare taking refuge in Naka where they are suffering from different forms of abuse such as sexual abuse, physical abuse and psychological abuse as well as forced labour.

He said the most hit are women and girls and was quick to add that he was happy to be part of the meeting. While thanking SCRIC for taking the pains to support and especially train his people in the area of child rights protection, HRH Ijir opined that skills acquisition trainings should not be relegated.

Speaking, Fidelia Igbahee, a media assistant to the Tyoshin Traditional Council told the meeting that cases of abuse and trafficking of girls for sex “abound” in Naka suggesting that an office be set up in the area to check the trend.

Chairman of CCPC in Naka IDPs camp, Juliana Avur, and the vice chairman, Iortim Donald, said efforts by SCRIC are paying off as more IDPs are coming to terms with child rights laws.

They noted that the activities of CCPC have helped in reducing cases of child abuse saying more parents are getting to know the dangers of child abuse following the programme.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Julius Okoro has commiserated with IDPs in Naka over their predicament. The CP, who was represented by Inspector Rose Ameh, urged IDPs to report cases of forced labour, child abuse among others to the police adding that they security agencies are working with government to security their lives and land.

A child rights activist, Peter Utenge of Child Protection Network (CPN), also told the IDPs that there is a law in place that seeks to protect the right of children. He said sexual abuse, giving out underage children into marriage or forced marriage, not sending children to school, failure to treat children the way they should, giving them out for forced labour were all forms of child abuse and were punishable by the law.