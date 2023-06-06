From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Catechist from St. Martins Parish Mbape, Adikpo Deanery in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state is currently on the run over the death of his woman friend.

The catechist, who was identified as Oliver Vershima, was caught with the corpse of his alleged lover which he tried to depose of.

A witness from the area, who identified himself simply as Terhemba, told newsmen that the catechist who was assigned to work at St. Agustine Zone, Jov Mbahura with name Oliver Vershima was caught with a lady’s dead body around 7pm on Saturday.

Terhemba said, “On questioning him, it was discovered that he had impregnated the lady and they tried to terminate the pregnancy, but unfortunately, the lady lost her life early hours before Mass.

“To conceal this act, the catechist decided to hide the body inside his room until night fall so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught while trying to carry the body out of the village and escaped.

While stating that the identity of the lady was yet to be established, Terhemba added that the lady came from Morev and that the catechist later ran away.

The Benue state police command has confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene said that the corpse of the lady had been recovered and deposited at the hospital morgue.

According to her, “Corpse of the said young girl who was said to have visited her man friend was recovered to the mortuary after a report was received but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away.

She said investigation was ongoing as the cause of the death of the young Lady is still unknown.