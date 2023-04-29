From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill to harmonise retirement age for teachers in the state.

The law which is to embrace all registered teachers in all public schools in the state raises retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years and service years from 35 to 40 years.

In a lead debate, Chairman House Standing Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Rt Hon Terkaa Ucha, while presenting findings of the committee, said the law covers all registered teachers in the state both in the class room and administrative positions.

Clerk of the House, Barrister Bernard Nule represented by the Director Legislative, Mrs Mercy Nongo accordingly read the bill for the third time.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Christopher Adaji, who presided during the sitting commended members for their useful contributions towards the passage of the bill.