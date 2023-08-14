From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A member representing Gboko East State Constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Beckie Orpin, has commenced deworming of 10,000 children in her constituency.

Orpin who flagged off the deworming exercise in Gboko to cover three council wards of Mbayion, Yandev and Ipav, on Sunday, said child health care is the focal point of her legislative agenda.

She lamented poor nutrition among children in the area noting that access to quality health has also remained an impediment to the growth of children in developing countries.

While stating that every child has the right to survive as well as live out their full potential, the lawmaker, who is the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, said a State of Emergency should be declared by the government in the health sector.

“Government has the responsibility to provide for the child the best, attainable health. A system of support should be made for them to develop their full potential. In fact, a State of Emergency should be declared by the government in the health sector.

“It is our hope that every child grows and lives his full potential but depriving infants and young children of basic health care and denying them the nutrients needed for growth and development sets them up to fail in life.

“But when children are well nourished and cared for and provided with a safe and stimulating environment, they are more likely to survive, to have less disease and fewer illnesses”.

She also appreciated the management of Tyonex Nigeria Limited, a pharmaceutical company being managed by Pharm. Emmanuel Agba for partnering with her saying “This is my modest way to assist the children in my Constituency as children’s health is the focal point of my legislative agenda.”

The CEO, Tyonex Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, Pharm Emmanuel Agba, observed that over 1.5 billion children suffer from deworming infection worldwide, stressing that if they are dewormed, they would not be anaemic but will grow with high intelligence.

The traditional ruler of the area, Chief Joseph Ikpaahula, commended Mrs Orpin for the initiative and encouraged her to do more.

Our correspondent reports that the children dewormed are those between the ages of two to 12 years.