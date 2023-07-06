From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Hyacinth Alia to appoint 25 Special Advisers who will support him in the delivery of his campaign promises to the people of the state.

The letter was read by the speaker, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, at the floor of the house during plenary on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The letter dated July 3, 2023, with a heading “Request for approval for the appointment of Special Advisers,” read “In view of the above, the Executive Governor is seeking the approval of the honorable house to appoint 25 special advisors to assist him in the performance of his functions.

“This letter, therefore seeks to request Benue state House of Assembly to kindly approve the appointment of 25 special advisers in line with section 196 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to enable the governor appoint same

“As we await your action on the matter, kindly accept the assurances of His Excellency’s highest regards please.”

After the speaker read the letter, members unanimously granted the governor’s request.