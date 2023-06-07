From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has nullified all appointments made by his predecessor and immediate past Governor Samuel Ortom, beginning with immediate effect.

Alia, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, also directed that all civil servants who are due for retirement should tender their letters of retirement and proceed on same immediately.

The statement stated that “All recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.

It also directed that “All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty post either because of extension or contract appointment are to proceed on retirement forthwith.

“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.

“All the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022, to date are hereby nullified. The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, or stations or offices with immediate effect,” it added.