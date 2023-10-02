From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointments of new officers to his cabinet.

The governor also assigned portfolios to the special advisers he appointed earlier.

The newly appointed positions include Principal Special Assistant (PSA), Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, named Comrade Angula Bishop Reuben as Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on ICT & New Media, Uzaan Lubem Isaac, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media & Content Creation, Donald Kumun, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Print Media, Bridget Tikyaa Ikyado, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media and Publicity/Strategic Communications.

The Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Personal assistants include Ferdinand Shinyi, SSA on Media and Strategic Communications, Asortar James Asortar, Special Assistant on Social Media, Igbatar Jerry – Special Assistant on Digital Media, Ahoho Terungwa, Special Assistant on Broadcast Media, Lanshima Ephraim Special Assistant on Visual Communication (Photographer), Raphael Ajav – Personal Assistant on Videography and Wizzy Curtis Wisdom as Personal Assistant on Photography

Portfolios for Special Advisers were released as follows; Hon. Alex Addingi, International Investment, Fidelis Unongo, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Iyoo Igbondo Jonathan, Unions and Labour Relations, Inyamkume Msendoo Mercy, Water Resources and Environment, Hon. Akombo Benedict, Business, SMEs and Microfinance, Tyodoo Gaeren Nyitar, Pension Matters.

Others are Anjembe Bemgba Christian, Agriculture & Climate Change, Dr. Akura Dennis, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lahave Jonathan Mkumburga, Legislative Matters, Shizun Sunday, Sanitation, Matthias Iorpine Antor, Lands and Survey, Scholastica Bem-Sor, Women Affairs, Arc. Eric Adokwu, Rural & Urban Development, Engr. Agber Jonathan, Power and Renewable Energy.

Elizabeth Idoko-Okogun is appointed Special Adviser Youths and Sports Development, Dr Mkor Aondona Donatus, Research, Documentation and Strategy, Akaager Imoter Isaac, LGA Market Coordination and Monitoring and Jonathan Gyuse, Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment.

The statement also said other portfolios will be assigned soon.