From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state Governor elect, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, has cautioned members of his party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), against unnecessary anxieties over appointments into his cabinet.

Alia gave the caution on Friday, while inaugurating members of his transition committee at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Makurdi.

The Governor elect who noted that there are many opportunities to accommodate everybody in government assured that based on their abilities, no one who genuinely worked for the victory of the party would be left out.

Addressing members of the Transition Committee, Alia said members were selected by the party to liaise with the outgoing PDP government to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration ahead May 29.

While reminding that their selection represents renewed hope the Benue people bestowed on APC, Alia charged them to show maximum commitment, considerable level of sincerity and demonstrate patriotism in the course of discharging their duties while carrying out the assignment.

He stated that millions of Benue people who voted the APC into power were looking up to them to be fair, transparent and just by discharging the responsibility in the same manner of trust they have been selected into the committee.

“Your nomination into the committee to plan a successful handover is based on your integrity and the confidence the party has in your ability to deliver quality assignment based on your credentials, quality contributions to the party as well as your experience in your various fields of endeavours” Alia told the committee members.

Father Alia further explained that the choice of the committee members was beyond partisan politics, pointing out that their consideration was based on their antecedents and expressed optimism that the members would represent the renewed hope in the people which the election has bestowed on the mandate given the All Progressives Congress, APC, by Benue people.

He further congratulated the committee members and advised them to maintain the integrity that distinguished them, praying God to give them needed wisdom to discharge the assignment in all fairness, trust and for the love of the state.

Responding on behalf of members, chairman of the committee Chief Mike Iordye expressed appreciation to the governor-elect Rev Hyacinth Alia, for finding them worthy out of over seven million very competent Benue indigenes to serve in the committee and said the trust would not be taken for granted.

He assured Benue people that the committee will not disappoint the people of Benue,promising that members would do their best to ensure a smooth handover.