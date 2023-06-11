From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated two Assets Recovery Committees, one to work at the state level and the other at the Local Government level.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the committees are, among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture and other machinery.

The committee, at the state level, has Mr Hingah Biem as Chairman and Barr. Tormbuwua Terlumun Secretary.

Other members include Barr. Joe Abaagu, Hon. Dennis Akura, Hon. Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo, Hon. Joseph Ojobo, Jonathan Modi, Barr. Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome and Barr. Tom Uja.

At the local government level, the members are Dr Jude Tyo, Barr. Aondowase Apera, Hon. Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Rt. Hon. Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Mr. Terver Kachina and Rt. Hon. Nick Eworo as the Secretary.

The statement said both committees will have able representatives from the Department of State Security, (DSS), the Police, the Military and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps.

Similarly, the Governor has inaugurated a Facts Finding Committee for the Benue State University (BSU), with Rt. Hon. Paul Biam as the Chairman, Mr Agbo Ochekpe as Secretary, Barr. Jacob Ajene, Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange and Prof. Eugene Aliegba as members.