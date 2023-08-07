From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has flagged off the construction of 16 roads within Makurdi metropolis measuring 15.39 kilometres.

The roads is being constructed at the cost of about N6 billion and should be completed within 11 months.

Speaking at the officially flag-off and commence the construction of arterial roads, Alia appreciated the Benue people for their faith in him since his inauguration on May 29, this year.

Alia who recalled that during the campaign, he promised a better life to the people, said “The construction of 16 Nos. roads, measuring 15.39 km within Makurdi Metropolis which is monumental, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the infrastructure of Benue State as we prepare to lay the foundation of a New Benue within our 100 days in office.”

The roads for construction include Odeh-Ageh-John Felse Street (1.08km) with Spur to Akuma Abanyam and Othaniel Taanghar Street, Orkuma Akunda Street (810 meters), Lush Street (580 meters) and Augustinian Community Roads (1.13km) all in New GRA part of Makurdi as well as Nigerian Navy Barracks Road (1.98km), Keghem Malu street (420 meters) along the Adeke/Achusa area.

At the Wurukum part of Makurdi, David Jebe Street (1.33km), Kormya City Guest House — Akpeme (450 meters), Tyagher Gbaa Street (640 meters),

Victoria Aende Street (590 meters), Keke NAPEP Street 1.450 km) will be done, North Bank area has Ghandi Street (1.43km), Federal Low-Cost Housing Road (1.1km) while the High Level part of Makurdi has Eight Avenue (760meters) and lorkyaa Ako street (extension) (700 meters) with Ikeja —Sokoto Street (73 0meters) in the Wadata part of Makurdi.

He said the construction of the roads will be a significant step towards achieving the goal of providing quality infrastructure for the people adding “These roads will not only improve transportation within the city, but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

“A good road network is the lifeline of any thriving city, and Makurdi is no exception. These well-designed roads, with their asphalt surfaces, concrete drains, and culverts, will not only improve transportation and connectivity within the city but also boost economic activities and enhance the overall quality of life for our citizens.”

He urged the contractor (M/s Triacta Nigeria Limited) to be diligent, adhere to the specified requirements, and complete the works within the stipulated time frame.

The Project Engineer, Nabil Nassar, on behalf of Triacta Nigeria limited, expressed gratitude to the state government for entrusting them with the road project.

Nassar who solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in Makurdi for a peaceful atmosphere for the timely and successful execution of the project, said “We understand the significance of this project, not only in terms of infrastructural development but also as a means to enhance connectivity and improve the lives of our fellow citizens.

“We assure the people of Makurdi that we will deliver the best quality of work with utmost sincerity, and we are committed to completing this endeavour within the stipulated timeframe, Nassar said.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Works, represented by his staff, Nic Joko, said the Ministry has been repositioned by the Governor monitor projects in the state to ensure works are done in line with specifications.

The Chairman of Technical Committee on Infrastructural Planning and Implementation, Engr Gabriel Akpen, said the committee went round with the Governor to identify the roads to be constructed.

He said “If you are used to Makurdi you will know these roads have been problem. Before then, we interacted with would-be contractors. The bills they gave us is fair enough. We along side the Ministry of Works will ensure that the needful is done so that there will be value for every single kobo expended.

“This is the first phase, in the second phase, other roads even beyond Makurdi especially in the rural areas will be considered. The cost is just about N6 billion, he said.

On his part, the Resident Engineer of the 16 no. roads, Engr Thaddeus Tarzomon, further reiterated the commitment of the directorate of Civil Engineering, Ministry of works, to deliver quality works to the state.

A business man who operates a beer parlours along Keke NAPEP street, in Wurukum, Israel Lumune, commended the state government for the road construction saying it will ease movements and boost businesses around their area.

“Before now, when it rains, every where will be flooded, dark and impassable. Your security is not guaranteed and business is shut. We will fold our trousers to the end just to navigate inside the flood water. With this flag off, we expect that after construction, the government should also give us street lights so that even at nights, we can see far while conducting our businesses,” Lumune said.