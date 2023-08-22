…acknowledge receipt of N2b worth of palliative

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has flagged off the distribution of Federal Government relief materials to 2022 flood victims in the State.

Speaking on Tuesday during the flag off, Alia also disclosed that out the N5 billion announced by the Federal Government as palliatives for each state by the federal government, his administration has so far received N2 billion.

The Governor who stated that the balance was still underway, listed plans for Benue citizens to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the masses.

He explained that the N5bn palliatives was divided into two components, N2.4bn was interest free loan while N2.6bn was grant.

He said his administration was going to ensure the judicious use of the funds adding that the transport, food, agriculture, education and human capital sectors would all benefits.

He said state government would pay the registration fees of all students writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) for the 2023/24 session.

He also disclosed to that a total of 5,000 women would receive grants through their various cooperatives while 2,000 youths would be trained in six ICT programmes.

Governor Alia also said part of the money would be used to pay one month pension for state and local government pensioners.

He said the Government would supply 100 buses to the State owned transport Company, Benue Links to cushion the effect of transportation as well as lunch township shuttle in Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo towns respectively.

He further said the State Government received five trucks of rice from the federal government totalling 3,000 bags adding that each local government would receive 100 bags.

He commended the Federal Government who has always remembered the vulnerable in the state through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Speaking on flood, Alia warned all those leaving along water ways to relocate immediately for their safety adding that all buildings on drainages and waterways would be demolished for free flow of water.

Earlier, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, NEMA, Mr Azeez Afuku, said the 2022 flood devastated many communities across the country, including Benue State as many people were displaced and their farmlands and crops were completely washed away by water.

He said the Federal Government approved the special intervention to assist vulnerable persons across the country and those affected by the flood to support their quick return to normalcy.

Items distributed included agricultural inputs, food items, sewing machines, grinding machines, mosquito nets, mattresses, among others.