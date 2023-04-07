From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Governor-Elect in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned, in totality, the brutal killings of innocent lives in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state where 46 persons were killed last Wednesday.

Recall that the said Umogidi community had suffered attack by the suspected herdsmen a day before and three persons were killed.

According to locals from the area, preparatory to their burial, the suspected herders, again, attacked the community and killed 46 persons.

Alia who made the condemnation in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Communications (Public Affairs), Alia/Ode 2023 Campaign Organization, Benue State, Donald Kumun, described the incident as sad and senseless.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased and condoled with them, calling on the Umogidi community and the Benue people as a whole to remain calm and law-abiding amidst their sorrows and pains.

He called on the security agencies to conduct surveillance to identify the perpetrators behind the killings and nip it in the bud for peace to be restored in the communities.

Alia assured the Umogidi community and others affected by the attacks of his resilience to work with relevant security agencies and communities in the state to stop the senseless killings when he is sworn in as the next governor of the state come May 29, 2023.

He further expressed sadness over the killings and called on the government at all levels to be more proactive to quell the insecurity challenges in the state.

He urged members of the community stay close to the bereaved families in these trying times, prayed God to rest the souls of the deceased and restore peace in the communities in the interest of all.