From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The governor-elect of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned, in totality Wednesday’s brutal killing of 46 persons in Umogidi community in Entekpa-Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Only the day before, Umogidi community had suffered an attack by suspected herdsmen, leaving three persons dead.

According to locals from the area, preparatory to their burial, the suspected herders, again, attacked the community and killed 46 persons.

Alia who made the condemnation in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Communications (Public Affairs), Alia/Ode 2023 Campaign Organization, Benue State, Donald Kumun, described the incident as sad and senseless.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased and condoled with them, calling on the Umogidi community and the Benue people as a whole to remain calm and law-abiding amidst their sorrow and pain.

He called on the security agencies to conduct surveillance to identify the perpetrators behind the killings and nip it in the bud for peace to be restored in the communities.

Alia assured the Umogidi community and others affected by the attacks of his resilience to work with relevant security agencies and communities in the state to stop the senseless killings when he is sworn in as the next governor of the state next month.

He further expressed sadness over the killings and called on governments at all levels to be more proactive to quell the insecurity challenges in the state.

He urged members of the community to stay close to the bereaved families in these trying times. He prayed God to rest the souls of the deceased and restore peace in the communities.