From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has appointed a former state Chairman of Correspondent Chapel, Sir Tersoo Kula, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Kula, who Chaired the Correspondent Chapel during the Governor Gabriel Suswam administration, was the state correspondent of the Blueprint newspaper.

The governor had earlier appointed, Kula as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Dr Emmanuel Chenge – as Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

In a statement signed by the CPS, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia has also appointed three more officials to his administration.

They include Rt Hon Paul Biam, Chief of Staff, (CoS), Moses Agbogbo Ode, Head of Service (HoS), and Prof Joseph Alakali, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect as more appointments are expected.