From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Jerome Andohol as Acting Director General, Benue State Planning Commission.

Governor Alia also approved the appointment of Emmanuel Agema as Ag Chairman, Benue State Internal Revenue Service, (BIRS).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, the Governor, who directed the appointees to resume duty with immediate effect, charged the Associate Professor of Economics to serve the people of the state diligently.

Before his appointment, Andohol, who had worked at the Benue State House of Assembly, had a stint at the Benue State Planning Commission, is presently, a lecturer at the Economics Department of the Benue State University, Makurdi.

Agema is to take over from Mrs. Mimi Orubibi-Adzape who has just been relieved of her appointment by the Governor.

Agema, an Associate Member, Chartered Taxation of Nigeria, until this appointment was Assistant Director Taxes, and was head of North Bank office of the agency.

Governor Alia charged him on discipline and accountability and urging him to put the state first, and be innovative in exploring all legitimate ways of increasing the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR) of the state.