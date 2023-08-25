By Ephraim Nwosu

The Chairman of Enyimba International FC, Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo has applauded the Abia State Governor, Mr Alex Otti for his unflinching support to the club since he assumed office.

The FIFA Ambassador made this commendation on Thursday while interfacing with the players after inspecting upgraded facilities at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium, Aba ahead of the CAF Champions League second leg first round tie on Sunday.

Kanu who was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Club’s Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme among other club officials took time to appreciate Gov. Otti for taking care of the players outstanding salaries and match bonuses as well as ensuring that the team had a hitch free trip to Libya for their CAF Champions League first leg first round qualifier against Al Ahli Benghazi last Sunday

While charging the players on the need to stay focused towards finishing the job at hand on Sunday by beating Ahli Benghazi and picking the second round ticket of the competition, the former CAF Footballer of the Year urged Abians, Enyimba Supporters, the Fans and Nigerians at large to replicate what the team faced in the hands of the opponents in Benghazi by turning out en mass to cheer the People’s Elephant to victory.

The Arochukwu born Arsenal legend who was mobbed by thousands of fans that were visibly excited to have Atlanta ‘96 Olympics dream team captain around, took time to inspect the players camp, Governor’s lodge, VIP stand, home and visitors dressing room among other facilities recently renovated at the instance of Gov Otti’s committed support.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of job done so far and highlighted that his administration will continue to improve on areas that will take the club to greater heights particularly returning to the pinnacle of the game at the continent.

Enyimba will on Sunday take on Al Ahli Benghazi by 3:00 pm at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.