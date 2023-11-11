From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Security Agencies over the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election in Kogi state

Bello arrived to cast his vote at his Agassa poling unit 11, Agassa Okeneba ward at exactly 09. 15 accompanied by the first lady, Barrister Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and the second wife Hafisat Bello.

He however expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election adding that he has not heard any negative report from any quarter.

Gov. Bello Charged journalists to publish verified reports and ignore rumors that might be circulated on social media.