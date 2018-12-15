When your toddler is in the middle of a tantrum, it can be tough to keep yourself from having your own meltdown.

Children between the ages of 1 and 4 haven’t developed good coping skills yet. They tend to just lose it instead. Every single tantrum, results from not getting what they want.

For children between 1 and 2, tantrums often stem from trying to communicate a need, they may need more milk, a diaper change, a toy over there but not have the language skills to do it. They get frustrated when you don’t respond to what they are saying and throw a fit.

For older toddlers, tantrums are more of a power struggle. By the time kids are 3 or 4, they have grown more autonomous. They are aware of their needs and desires and want to assert them more. If you don’t comply, they visit tantrum city.

So how can you stop these outbursts? You may not be able to avoid tantrums, entirely, but you can minimize their frequency and intensity.

Practice prevention. Making sure your child is well-rested and not unduly stressed can prevent many tantrums.

Loosen the reins a bit. Make sure your toddler has freedom and time to run and play without worrying about making a mess or being stopped from engaging in fun activities. Save your ‘nos’ for really important issues.

Stay calm. When your child throws a tantrum, he needs you to remain in control. Gently, but firmly, hold your child to keep him from hurting himself or others. Move your child away from the source of his anger and give him chance to recover.